Inspectors praise "extremely positive and nurturing relationships" between staff and pupils at Fife village school

A Fife village primary school and nursery has been praised by education inspectors.

Ceres Primary School and Nursery were visited by inspectors from HMIe Education Scotland and the visitors were impressed with what they found.

Among the key strengths of the school highlighted in the inspectors’ report were the effective leadership of the headteacher, Sarah Cloy, supported well by the principal teacher and staff team.

The report said the headteacher has “created a culture of shared school improvement, where staff are empowered to lead change” and in doing so they are securing positive outcomes for children.

Inspectors have published their findings after a visit to Ceres Primary School. (Pic: Google Maps)

The children were described as “welcoming, confident and proud of their school.” Inspectors said they “make very good progress in learning”.

“Extremely positive and nurturing relationships” developed between staff and the children were also highlighted, with these relationships said to be helping children to engage very well in learning experiences.

The report said: “Staff have created a welcoming and nurturing ethos where they know the children and families well. Children learn within a caring and inclusive environment where they benefit from highly positive relationships.”

The report added that children “have many opportunities to be successful” as staff are skilled in supporting children’s wellbeing.

It said: “As a result, the children are confident learners and their needs are being met.”

Inspectors did find some areas for improvement, which were discussed with the headteacher and representative from Fife Council.

Staff are urged to develop further children’s leadership opportunities to support children to contribute more fully to school improvement and continue to apply and extend their range of skills.

They should also continue to develop high-quality approaches to learning and teaching consistently across classes, sharing good practice and looking outwards to develop this further.

The inspectors said they were “confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve” and will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

Mrs Sarah Cloy, headteacher, said: “At Ceres Primary and Nursery we benefit from strong partnerships with parents and the wider community. This impacts positively on children’s outcomes and the very good progress they make in their learning. I am delighted that the inspection report has recognised the many successes and strengths of our school community. As a team, we are particularly proud of the recognition of the very strong nurturing ethos and positive relationships which are at the heart of all we do.

“It is reassuring that the areas for ongoing improvement are areas we had identified through our own ongoing self-evaluation processes. We are confident we are making good progress within these areas.”