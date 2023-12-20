Leadership and teamwork at a Fife primary school have been praised by inspectors in a report published this week.

On a recent visit to Kirkcaldy North Primary School, inspectors found that the leadership of the school was “very good” and they also praised the “very effective teamwork” in the school.

Among the strengths identified in the school’s work were the “highly-effective leadership of the headteacher”, Mrs Emma Clunie.

Inspectors said the headteacher has “established a clear strategy for continuous school improvement” which is based on a “very strong understanding of the needs of the whole school community”.

The leadership and teamwork of all staff at Kirkcaldy North Primary School has been recognised by inspectors in a recently published report. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The report said the children benefit from a nurturing learning environment as a result of the “very effective teamwork” of all staff, modelling positive and respectful relationships and shared values.

Other positives highlighted by the inspection team included the robust processes used by staff to monitor children’s progress in learning and the “very effective” partnership work with a range of agencies and the Parent Council.

Emma Clunie, headteacher, said: “What I am most delighted with is the recognition inspectors gave to the whole team. Our staff, pupils and the wider school community have worked incredibly hard in our improvement journey, and I feel immensely proud of them all.

"I’m really pleased that inspectors noticed the effective partnerships we have created, in particular, the support we get from our wonderful Parent Council.”

The inspectors did suggest some areas for improvement in their report including teachers providing children with more opportunities to learn through a range of motivating contexts, taking a stronger role in leading their own learning; senior leaders and staff providing children with increased opportunities to reflect on and improve their wellbeing, which will enable them to express clearly how they feel and discuss if there is a need for support.

The report also suggests that senior leaders and staff should raise attainment in literacy and numeracy, ensuring all children make the best possible progress.

Jackie Funnell, Fife Council’s education manager, said: “This is a fantastic report for Kirkcaldy North. Emma has only been in this post for 18 months, but it is clear to see the impact she has made on the school in such a short time.

"As is usual following an inspection, there are suggestions on improvements for the school. These are all areas which are already being worked on and we’ll continue to support the school to even more improvement.

"I’d like to say well done to every member of staff in the school and thank them for their dedication. But especially well done tot he pupils who have done their parents, their teachers and the whole school community proud with all their hard work.”