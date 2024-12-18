Inspectors recognise happy and engaged children, strong leadership and nurturing staff at Kirkcaldy primary school

Inspectors visited Kirkcaldy West Primary School in October.

A Kirkcaldy primary school has received “very good” and “good” marks from education inspectors.

HMIe inspectors from Education Scotland made an unannounced visit to Kirkcaldy West Primary School in October and this week published their findings.

The school in Milton Road was given a rating of “very good” for leadership of change and for ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion; and “good” for learning, teaching and assessment and for raising attainment and achievement. Key strengths noted by the inspectors included that the children are very proud of their school and are “enthusiastic, motivated and engage well in their learning”. They work together successfully, support one another and demonstrate the school values well. Inspectors found that the children feel happy, safe and included in decisions about school life.

Headteacher Elizabeth Thomson, who took charge of the school in August 2021, was described as “highly effective” and is providing very strong leadership and direction. They said she is leading and managing the direction and pace of change very successfully, supported well by the senior leadership team.

The positive teamwork of all school staff was noted by the inspectors, who said their nurturing and supportive approaches create an inclusive and positive learning environment for children.

The inspection team also highlighted the “very good opportunities” children have to achieve success by developing a wide range of skills through participating in a variety of leadership roles, committees and clubs.

Headteacher Mrs Thomson said: “The staff team and I are immensely proud that our school’s achievements and ongoing journey to success have been recognised by the inspection team.

"Our children’s enthusiasm, teamwork, and sense of pride in their school truly reflect our values, and I am pleased that our nurturing and inclusive learning environment was highlighted.

"Together, we are creating a school where happiness, safety, and achievement thrive.”

Kirkcaldy West has 394 children, making it one of Fife’s biggest primary schools.

More than one in three pupils (35 per cent) has additional support needs and most live in deprived areas.

English is not the first language for almost one in three children (29 per cent) at Kirkcaldy West, where 17 different languages are spoken.

During their visit, inspectors noted some areas of improvement for the school including senior leaders continuing to work with parents and partners to improve children’s attendance.

Attendance, at 89.4 per cent in 2022/23, is below the national average.

They said senior leaders and teachers should also continue to embed consistent approaches to learning and teaching across the school.

Alan Cumming, education manager for Fife Council, added: “We are delighted that the leadership of Mrs Thomson along with positive teamwork of all staff and enthusiastic, motivated children have all been recognised within the key strengths of the school.

"The areas for development which have been shared are already identified priorities which the school are continuously working on, there is a relentless focus on improving outcomes for all children within the school.”