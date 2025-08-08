Internships for Fife school pupils help prepare them for world of work

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 8th Aug 2025, 13:20 BST
Three Fife students have completed a four-week paid internship with Kingdom

Group as part of the 2025 Career Ready mentoring programme - an initiative designed to prepare young people for the world of work.

The UK-wide social mobility charity that connects young people with mentors and real-world experience, helping them develop the skills and confidence needed to pursue meaningful careers. Kingdom Group has partnered with the programme since 2017.

This year’s interns were supported across a range of departments, gaining valuable insight into the varied work of the Kingdom Group, including the provision of high-quality affordable homes and social care.

Amy Courts (left) with Leigh Grubb, group director of corporate services (Pic: Submitted)placeholder image
Amy Courts (left) with Leigh Grubb, group director of corporate services (Pic: Submitted)

Among them was Lochgelly High School student Amy Courts, who joined the corporate services team.

She said: “During my internship, I learned a lot about all of the departments I spent time in. I learned that a big part of every department is problem solving and teamwork. I would definitely recommend the Career Ready programme to others, as it has prepared me for what day-to-day working life feels like, in comparison to school. Overall, I really enjoyed this internship and it has helped to improve my confidence.”

Amy’s mentor, Leigh Grubb, group director of corporate services, said: “The Career Ready Programme aligns perfectly with our values of supporting the communities we serve and providing more than a home.

“Seeing their confidence grow and their understanding of professional environments develop reinforces why we must keep investing in our young people’s futures. It’s programmes like this that make a real difference, and we’re committed to continuing our support for the next generation.”

