Jack Vettriano Scholarships Awarded to Fife College Students

Three students from Fife College have become the latest recipients of prestigious Jack Vettriano scholarships which recognise creativity, innovation and passion for Art and Design studies.

The students were awarded the scholarships, funded directly by the world renowned artist, through the Adam Smith Foundation, which looks after the College’s scholarship programme.

This scholarship is a cash award which is used by the students for materials and equipment to enhance their studies and student experience.

Jack Vettriano, who was raised in Methill before becoming Britain’s most popular artist, has supported the Foundation since 2000. So far his generosity has benefitted around 65 students, enabling them to progress their studies in art and design.

Lilianna Jedlinska, (23) from Kirkcaldy, Craig Carson, (38) from Lumphinnans, and Mary Mayo, (25) from Glenrothes were delighted to receive the awards to help them with their studies.

Gaynor Jamieson, Trust Fundraiser, congratulated each of the students and presented them with a £500 scholarship and certificates at a special presentation event held at the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus.

Lilianna received her award to help with her NC Art and Design course and said. “This is my second year at Fife College, I am originally from Poland and studied Higher English in my first year.

“I really enjoy fine art and painting and hope to use my scholarship to buy equipment to help set up my own business when I leave college.”

Craig Carson is no stranger to picking up awards, this is the second year he has been awarded the Jack Vettriano scholarship.

“I wanted to be a graphic designer when I left school but due to health issues left school with few qualifications,” he said.

“I found art again after doing art therapy and loved it.

“I’ve just completed NC Art and Design Level 6 and I’m delighted to be awarded this scholarship for the second year which has given me a fantastic boost.”

Mary Mayo who studied BA Visual Communication, was also delighted to receive a scholarship and said: “This scholarship will really help with my graded unit to buy a new tablet for design work.

“In my last job I worked in a charity helping people with problems in the community.

“I want to combine my love of art with working with people and become a teacher, so the next step is a degree and this scholarship is helping me on my way.”

Gaynor Jamieson, Trust Fundraiser, said: “It is through Jack’s continued generosity and support that I am delighted, that once again, the Adam Smith Foundation is able to recognise students for their hard work and commitment to their course.

“This scholarship enables students to enhance their college experience by giving them the funds to purchase the necessary art supplies or indeed to pay to attend relevant galleries and exhibitions that will widen their knowledge to enhance their future careers.

“Being recognised by such a world-famous artist is an amazing achievement which will help our students to secure further study or employment.”