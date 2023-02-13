The much-celebrated Kate Kennedy Procession through the town of St Andrews, will be organised by a female Marshall of the Procession, Tatiana Apostol.

This tradition which dates from 1926 celebrates this town’s rich and surprising history. On April 2, the streets of St Andrews will be taken over by 150 students, locals and members of faculty dressed up in historical costumes, re-enacting prominent figures who made an impact on St Andrews (such as Mary Queen of Scots or John Stuart Mill).

What makes this year’s procession so unique is that it is the first time in its 97 year history that sees a woman taking charge.

Hundreds line the streets to watch the procession

Members of the procession’s society, locals and students dress up as historical figures who were born, lived, taught, preached or researched in St Andrews and bring these figures to life again by pacing, strolling or riding through the streets in their costumes. Cross-bearing martyr St Andrew, of course, leads the procession. You may also meet King Robert the Bruce who fought during the First War of Scottish Independence, or Queen Margaret, who fled the Norman conquest by ship but was blown ashore at Fife. You may be given sweets by Pope Benedict XIII, hear a poem recited by William Dunbar, meet John Knox, the founder of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland, or Mary, Queen of Scots, who was beheaded by Elizabeth I.

Among these illustrious characters, it is Kate Kennedy who marks the centre of the procession. Each year, she is played by another first-year student who has newly joined the Kate Kennedy Club – usually a male. Legend has it that the original Kate Kennedy lived during the fifteenth century and visited her uncle, Bishop Kennedy of St Andrews, every spring. Kate was so beautiful that every time she came to town, the citizens would gather in order to catch but a glimpse of her face. Every April, St Salvator’s church bells rang to mark her arrival, one among which the bishop named after his beloved niece.

