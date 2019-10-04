Kirkcaldy Campus takes on new look thanks to Niamh’s Design

The front of Fife College’s Kirkcaldy Campus has recently taken on a whole new look, thanks to the winning work of 3D Design student, Niamh Hogwood.

Niamh (20), from Cardenden, took part in a student competition to come up with ideas to revamp the outside front area of the college earlier this year but never imagined her ideas would win, never mind become a reality.

Students, staff and visitors to the college can now benefit from a range of new external features including planting, new lighting and social seating areas which are also environmentally friendly.

The works, which took place over the summer, were completed by the college’s estates team and contractor Marshall Construction.

The revamp of the front of the Kirkcaldy Campus is part of a wider College Estates Strategy which aims to provide a first class learning environment for all students.

Niamh (pictured) graduated from her HND 3D Design with Interiors course last week (September 26) at St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy.

She said: “I’m really chuffed how the layout has turned out, the vibrant colours, which match the College logo, look great on the benches. We’ve even managed to create a space to showcase student artwork in the future which is brilliant.

“Knowing that what I have designed will remain part of the Campus for many years to come for people to enjoy is an amazing feeling.

“I have really enjoyed my course and my three years at Fife College. The course was excellent and I especially enjoyed learning about sustainability, architectural research and landscape drawing.

“Longer term, I hope to work in an architectural firm, which has a mixture of sustainability, architecture, planning and landscape design in the job.

“Working in a firm will help to open up further opportunities for me to secure a great future career.”

Sue Reekie, chief operating officer at Fife College, said: “Thanks to Niamh’s fantastic designs, the front of our Kirkcaldy Campus has been transformed from a concrete open area into an attractive social space with planting, walk ways and featured lighting.

“Niamh has shown she has a great flair for landscape architecture and we are delighted that we have helped her on her journey to a promising career.”

Derek Clarke, general building commercial director at Marshall Construction, said: “It is quite unusual for us to get a brief from a student.

“The works at the front of the campus were a real pleasure to deliver, Niamh’s designs made great use of the space and we hope students will be able to enjoy the area for many years to come.”