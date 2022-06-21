Kirkcaldy High School award winners 2021/22

KHS award winners with Rector Derek Allan (centre). Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

It offered the school community the change to reflect on recent challenges faced and success won and to recognise achievement.

Guest speaker at last week’s event was Carrie Lindsay, Fife Council’s education boss and she was joined in the audience by other guests including Provost Jim Leishman and Fife Council leader David Ross.

In his speech, rector Derek Allan stressed that the event was about the young people.

He said: “The pandemic has been such a challenge, the fear and the loneliness, the disruption to learning and the disruption to life and to growing up.

"Our school has had to operate in completely new ways.

"And yet, despite all this our pupils survived – sometimes even thrived.

"In many ways, it’s the young ones who have led the way, showing us new ways to communicate and learn, new ways to live, and they have shown remarkable resilience.”

Since the last prizegiving in June 2019, KHS has been recognised as a Gold Standard UNICEF Rights Respecting School and now holds the LGBT Youth Scotland Gold Charter.

A touching tribute was paid to S6 pupil Paige Dougall, described by Mr Allan as “one of our very brightest of stars” who passed away in January, having been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2019.

Mr Allan said: “Paige faced her diagnosis with incredible bravery and strength.

"She was, and is, an inspiration to us all.

"Paige was much loved by all, and everything felt that wee bit brighter and better when she was in the room.”

Paige had a passion for music and drama and in the last two years she took her songwriting to new heights recording with Ella Henderson and Callum Beattie.

Her single ‘I’m Going Through Hell’ made the UK charts and before she died, Paige made plans to establish a charity to provide music therapy and instruments for young people undergoing cancer treatment.

Callum Beattie performed during the event as a tribute to Paige, whose family were in the audience, before the presentation of the inaugural Paige Dougall Award for Musical Theatre.

The prizegiving was Mr Allan’s last as rector before he retires at the summer break after a 40 year career in education.

He told those gathered: “What an honour it has been just to be part of this school.

"I think I’ve always trusted young people to naturally want to do their very best and be a big part of their school.

"Learning is a team game.

"The best teachers can show you where to look, but they won’t ever tell you what to see.

"I’ve also trusted these guys on stage with me this evening – the depute heads.

“And that’s been easy because I know that they are second to none.

"We are Team KHS. This is the A team.

"I know I’ll miss them, but the school is in good hands.”

Pupils and staff paid tribute to their retiring rector during the evening, including showing a video containing some special messages.

Among them were former Prime Minister Gordon Brown who said: “Everyone remembers their teachers and the influence they had.

"We all owe a debt of gratitude to Derek for changing lives for the better for pupils and their families.”

John Swinney, Deputy First Minister said: “It has been a huge privilege to see the outstanding work you have done at KHS.

"Your first class work has ensured the pupils’ voices have been heard in school and the wider community.

"You have so much to be proud of and the service you have given to so many young people, and so many are the better for having the experience of your leadership.”

In his final message to the Class of 2022, before they asked him to join them in leading the guests out of the hall to the sounds of Stevie Wonder, Mr Allan said: “Thank you for taking flying lessons at KHS, now you have your wings.

"Please, please let me continue to be proud of you in my old age.

"Go do your thing, do it well.

"Be yersel and mak worth the being.”

Prize winners