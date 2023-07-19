S1: LexieSmith – Audrey Diamond Award for Perseverance. S2: Logan Morrison – George Aikman Cup for Charity Work. S3: Briana Ayanouvi – The Galloway Award for Drive and Enthusiasm in Music; Mackenzie Harley – Paige Dougall Memorial Award for Musical Theatre; Sadie Lawrence – "Lest We Forget" Remembrance Award; Emma Mackie – KHS 2nd Pals Battalion World War 1 Battlefields Award for Commitment and Dedication; Emily McCombie – The Hopper Award for Female Excellence in Computing; Ellie McCormick – Our Girls Can; U15 Boys 2023 Fife Cup Winners and U15 Boys 2023 League Cup Winners – Kayden Christie, Kai Copeland, Charlie Donaldson, Charlie Graham, Matthew Graham, Max Hogarth, Filip Janda, Hamish Nicol, George Ogg, Kacper Rynkiewicz, Lewis Samson, Kyle Simpson, Jack Somerville, Scot Thomson, Kobie Thomson, John Tindal, Charlie Turner, Ewan Wheatley. S4: U15 Boys 2023 Fife Cup Winners and U15 Boys 2023 League Cup Winners – Cody Bowie, Blair Bowie, Cameron Chrystal, Jay Snoddy (Captain); U16 Boys Fife Cup Winners – Blair Bowie, Tinotenda Chihuri, Brandyn Coventry, Lewis Davidson, Peter Duncan, Robbie Elsby, Deacon Eskar, Jamie Findlay, Cohen Lessels, Steven Pate, Craig Sinclair, Jay Snoddy (Captain), Joe Somerville, Calum Stewart, Campbell Szmitz; Nathan Giff – The Allan Prize for School Service; Jessica Husband and Erin Husbad – Footballer of the Year In Memory of Ethan King and Connor Aird; Ahad Khan – The Turing Award for Academic Excellence in Computing; Ben Krzyzanowski – Dr McKillop Prize for Achievement in Classics; Kyle-Derek Lithgow – The Flt. Lt. Mike Whitney Bravery Award; Caleigh McQuade – Our Girls Can; Caroline Montgomery – Waterstones Award for Latin; Amy Moodie – Byron Hairdressing Award for Exceptional Creativity; Laura Sara Shaikh Ali – Derick Herning Linguistic Prize. S5: Joanna Adamczyk – Higher Award for Drama; Katie Allan – Higher Award for French; Amy Balsillie – The Rotary Young Leadership Award; Emily Coull – Scotland's Rural College Award for Environment Coursework; Olivia Cowan – Higher Award for History; Kerriss Elder – Higher Award for Sociology; Isla Frew – Higher Award for Graphic Communication; Jennifer Gordon – Social Subjects Award for Passion and Commitment to the subject; Miren Grant – Higher Award for Design and Manufacture; Zara Grieve – Higher Award for Art; Bayley Hancock – Higher Award for Spanish; Courtney Hodge – Higher Award for Admin and IT; Kaitlin Hunter – Anne Middleton Memorial Award for Business Education, Mathematician of the Year "The Bod's Trophy", Waterstones Award for English, Higher Award for Business Management, Higher Award for Physics; Paisly Hutchison – Glenshire Limited Award for Practical Cookery; Ethan Murray – Higher Award for Physical Education; Roshan Naeem – U16 Boys Fife Cup Winners; Vincent Nisbet – Abbotsford Care Award for Services to Mental Health, Higher Award for English; Lily Paterson – Higher Award for Geography; Liam Ritchie – The Rotary Young Leadership Award, The James McEwan Award for Outstanding Achievement in History; Jamie Ross – Higher Award for Engineering Science; Ellie Rush – Higher Award for Dance; Sahil Siddique – Higher Award for Mathematics; Zak Sked – Higher Award for Human Biology; Maya Troczynska – Higher Award for Modern Studies; Paige Watson – Johnathon Clark/Dunne Memorial Prize for Technology; Samantha Wilson – Higher Award for Photography; Caitlin Younger – Higher Award for RMPS. S6: Roshaan Asim – Oswald House Award; Jamie Ballantyne – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Lucy Barrett – Career Ready - Students of the Year 2023; Phoebe Brand – Higher Award for Chemistry, Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Charley Buchan – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Morgan Cameron – Soroptomist International Educate to Lead Award; Katy Capewell – Advanced Higher Award for Music; Mitchell Carstairs – Career Ready - Students of the Year 2023; Hanna Cassidy – Young STEM Leader, Joint Advanced Higher Award for English, Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Nicholas Connelly – Contribution to the Class of 2023, Gregor Smith Memorial Prize for Sports Leadership 2023, Career Ready - Students of the Year 2023; Eilidh Drummond – Mentors in Violence Prevention Leaders; Morgan Feeley – Joint Advanced Higher Award for English; Kate Francis – Carlyle House Award; Matthew Gay – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Ritchie Gillies – Higher Award for Environmental Science, Advanced Higher Award for Geography; Owen Gordon – Entrepreneur.Me Positive Attitude Award; Rebecca Greig – Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; Caitlin Halliday – Higher Award for Classical Studies, Advanced Higher Award for Drama; Gemma Hepburn – Higher Award for Politics, Advanced Higher Award for Modern Studies; Kaydee Hunter – Greens Retail Award for Higher Education; Callum Husband – The Robertson Memorial Award for Physics, Bosch Rexroth Award for Engineer of the Year/Arkwright Scholar, Higher Award for Applications of Mathematics, Advanced Higher Award for Engineering Science, Advanced Higher Award for Mathematics, Advanced Higher Award for Physics; Alexandra Koczoova – Adam Smith House Award, Jane MacGregor Prize for Contribution to School Ethos; AmyKrzyzanowska – Higher Award for Fashion and Textiles, Advanced Higher Award for Art; Hassan Mahmood – Young STEM Leader, The Ken Stewart Award for Excelling in Sciences, Advanced Higher Award for Biology, Advanced Higher Award for Chemistry; Aimee Main – Abbotsford Care Award for Services to Mental Health, Mentors in Violence Prevention Leaders; Blake McBride – Greens Retail Award for Higher Education; Kelsie Nisbet – Career Ready - Students of the Year 2023; Lyall Parter – Mentors in Violence Prevention Leaders; Katie Walker – Shannon Napier Memorial Award for Creative Cakes; Rachael Westwater – Adam Smith House Award; Amy Whitehill – Carlyle House Award, Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award; Courtney Ann Wight – Young Volunteer 2023; Ira Yanti Wolf – Higher Award for Music. Dux – Callum Husband.