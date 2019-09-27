Kirkcaldy primary schools celebrate awards

Two Kirkcaldy schools are celebrating success.

Capshard and Torbain Primaries were among the winners at the third annual GTCS Excellence in Professional Learning Awards.

The event was run by the General teaching Council for Scotland.

Capshard and Torbain were among a number of schoolls which were honoured in the professional learning award category.

Ken Muir, chief execurtive, said: “These awards recognise and celebrate the commitment to high-quality professional learning and leadership of learning shown by our teachers, learning communities and organisations.

“This type of learning has the potential to transform the lives of children and young people in our schools.