Students from St Andrew’s RC High School and Kirkcaldy High School took part in a series of workshops designed to give them insights into working in digital industries.

The event was organised in partnership with the First Chances Fife Programme, and saw 100 pupils attend five workshops covering 2D Animation, 3D Modelling, Games Design, Programming and Cyber and Networking were on offer for pupils to try out

Each workshop was delivered by college students and lecturers, and aimed to engage those taking part with highly skilled and employable areas, and link them to the courses they can study if they want to pursue a career in them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from two town high schools visited Fife College this month to take part in the Big Ideas Roadshow.

Several more Big Ideas Roadshows are planned for later on in the year, with pupils from S1 to S7 encouraged to attend.

Francesca Antoine, a CDT teacher at St Andrew's, said: “The pupils gained a new insight into digital technologies and just how many different opportunities they can pursue in this industry.

“The enthusiasm and excitement the pupils had when talking about what they had learned showed how valuable the hands on experience was and for some sparked a new interest in these digital industries.”

Rebecca Blyth, academic and quality manager of computing and technologies at Fife College, said: “The whole point of these events is to let pupils know about some of the great careers that are available across digital industries, and what they need to do to access them.