Kirkcaldy student is first female to win Scottish roofing apprentice title

A Kirkcaldy student has been named apprentice of the year - the first Scottish female to win the title.

Leah Stewart gained the award from BMI Redland. She is currently doing her apprenticeship at FifeCollege while learning on the job with Kirkcaldy-based employer Roof & Fibre, and put her skills to the test over two days in the pitched roofing category of the competition.

Impressing the judges with her exemplary skills and versatility, Leah saw off competition from 20 fellow apprentices from across the UK to land the top prize. Described as an outstanding all-rounder, Leah's ability to proficiently tackle challenges stood out among her peers, earning high praise from the panel of judges.

Her success continued a winning streak for Fife College, following Mithril Roofing and Building apprentice Euan Forsyth, also from Kirkcaldy, who received the same award last year.

Leah Stewart with fellow award winner Robbie Gosden (Pic: Submitted)

Leah said: "My employer and the lecturers at the college provided invaluable support throughout my journey, as did the team at BMI Redland, which organised such an outstanding event.

“The competition was an incredible experience, and I was genuinely impressed by the skill and dedication of my fellow contestants. Winning this award is a tremendous honour and has only deepened my passion for roofing. I’m excited about the amazing opportunities this may bring for my future and am eager to continue growing in this industry."

Brian Hutton, Leah's lecturer, added: "Leah has shown exceptional commitment and talent throughout her apprenticeship. Her ability to excel in both practical and theoretical aspects of roofing is truly commendable.

“This award is a well-deserved recognition of her hard work and dedication. We are incredibly proud of her success and look forward to seeing her continue to thrive in her career."

In addition to the title, Leah received a cheque for £1,000 and lifetime training opportunities at the BMI Training Academy, reflecting its commitment to supporting the professional development of young talents in the roofing sector.

This year’s BMI Apprentice of the Year award winners were announced at a ceremony held at the Cotswold Water Park Hotel. The competition, a flagship event in the roofing industry, not only recognises exceptional talent but also promotes excellence and innovation within the field.