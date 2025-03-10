Land ‘Oscars’ recognition for Fifers at 2025 awards

Fife has enjoyed success in the ALBAS - Scotland’s premier land awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lantra Scotland ALBAS (Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills) were presented recently at the Crieff Hydro Hotel in Perthshire.

Charlotte Masson from Markinch won the Higher Education Award for HNC, while Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes was named runner-up in the secondary schools category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 200 finalists, event supporters, employers, training providers and industry leaders, including Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie, attended a glittering awards ceremony, hosted by Dr Jenna Ross OBE and Mike Duxbury of Inclusive Farm.

Left: Charlotte Masson with Amanda Laing of SQA; Right: Atlas Wishart, Auchmuty High School with Michael Bayne of Borders Machinery Ring (Pics: Submitted)

Industry awards were made for agriculture, aquaculture, equine, game and wildlife, horticulture, land-based engineering, trees and timber and veterinary nursing.

Charlotte, who is studying for her HNC in Horticulture at SRUC Elmwood, said: “It was great to win this award, and thanks to Lantra Scotland, my tutor George Gilchrist from SRUC Elmwood, and all my friends and family for their support along the way.”

Auchmuty High School’s eco committee, made up of a dedicated team of pupils and teachers, was recognised for its work on a community biodiversity project, planting trees and building bird boxes to enhance the aesthetic and create a healthy, enriching environment for people to enjoy. The school was also recently awarded its second Green Flag, retaining its EcoSchools status for another two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners and runners-up for ALBAS 2025 were chosen by an independent judging panel made up of influential figures from across the land-based and aquaculture sector, chaired by Dr Liz Barron-Majerik, Scotland director, Lantra, said: “Everyone who was nominated for our awards should be proud of that achievement, but with the standard of entries continuing to get better each year, it means that our winners are quite simply the best of the best from our sector. As well as being important to Scotland’s rural economy, they also play a vital role in their local communities and in caring for the environment.”