Launch of £500,000 campus refurbishment offers Fife students a social bite

A new social space at Dundee University’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences campus in Kirkcaldy has been unveiled.

The move follows a £500,000 refurbishment and the space incorporates a new dining room and student hub.

The new facilities were formally opened by University Rector Jim Spence, who was joined by staff and students, on Monday afternoon.

Jennifer Donachie, school manager, said: “Our students are known to have a hunger for learning but thanks to this project our students can stay on campus and enjoy healthy meals and socialise with classmates.

“We now have the perfect place for our students to relax, chat and enjoy their lunch between classes, or even just grab a quick coffee and watch some television to break up a study session in the library.

“Dundee is the University of the Year for Student Experience, and having our new social hub is also a tremendous addition to our campus and one that will undoubtedly be popular with our students.

“A new lift also means that our campus is now fully accessible to all.”

She continued: “Until now, the library has been the main gathering point for our students but following this investment we have a dedicated social space that we can all be extremely proud of.”

Approximately 300 students currently study at the Fife campus, which became affiliated to the University of Dundee in 1996.

Offering courses in Adult Nursing at undergraduate, honours and masters level.

Jennifer added: “Our Kirkcaldy campus is home to a vibrant, close-knit student community.

“This investment will not only benefit our current students but also play a key role in attracting even greater numbers to study here in the future.”