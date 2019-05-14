Leven primary school pupils appeal for help with green sanctuary

Children at Parkhill primary school are appealing for help from Levenmouth residents, after unveiling plans to create a green sanctuary.

A group of P5 pupils want to create the sanctuary behind the school, giving children a place to learn about nature, grow plants and relax.

The group consulted with staff and pupils and came up with a scheme that would involve everyone at the school.

They want to create a wildlife area with a pond, a small orchard with a variety of fruit trees, paths to get to the different areas of the garden without ruining it, and benches or picnic tables so people can eat their lunch outside. And they want to do this using natural materials.

But they need help from the community if this is going to become a reality.

“Our head teacher has given us a small budget to get started but it would be really useful, and we would be very grateful, if any local people could donate anything to help,” said Cohen, one of the members of the group.

“We need landscaping fabric, bark, compost, fruit trees, wildlife plants, climbing plants, lengths of decking, large wooden potato planters, gardening gloves, gardening tools and long log – even a packet of seeds would really help.”

Head teacher Mrs Susan Harper said: “Our pupil group are ambitious and need some help and extra funds to realise their goals. Please consider how you can help.”

Any enquiries, or offers of donations, can be made by contacting the school on 01334 659433 or parkhillps.enquiries@fife.gov.uk.