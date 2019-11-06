Levenmouth Academy celebrates its brightest pupils

Pupils and staff at Levenmouth Academy have celebrated the achievements of some of its brightest young minds.

Last week, proud Levenmouth Academy parents, pupils and members of staff came together to celebrate the academic excellence of a group of young people.

Some of the Academy’s students achieved the highest possible attainment in Scottish education, achieving 6 Band A National 5 awards or 5 Band A Higher awards.

This puts these young people into a very select group nationally, as this attainment could not be beaten in any school with the same senior phase structure.

Mrs Belford, DHT, who organised the ceremony, spoke of the pride that Levenmouth Academy has in these young people and how much of a credit they are to the families and the school.

Head teacher Ronnie Ross congratulated the students, adding: “The young people will be part of a group that will be presenting to pupils and parents on how to maximise their attainment through study and support from their parents and their school community, as part of our commitment to achieving the best outcomes for young people.”