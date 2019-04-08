Levenmouth Academy celebrates students’ success

The achievements of young people at Levenmouth Academy were celebrated at an awards ceremony last week.

In total, 138 pupils received full and half colours under the categories of community, creative and sporting.

Elaine Belford (DHT) presented the awards to the young people in front of an audience of nearly 400.

Students were presented with awards for a range of reasons, from voluntary work to organising fundraising events.

Head teacher Ronnie Ross said: “This was a proud moment for Levenmouth Academy. Not many schools can boast 138 young people achieving such a prestigious accolade for their selfless and dedicated service.

“Our school colours system is a way of recognising excellent achievement and outstanding service to the school and the community. It entitles pupils to wear colours that represent their achievement. The young people being awarded are role models for us all. They clearly exemplify all that we stand for in terms of our school values – trust, respect, teamwork, ambition and responsibility.

“They are effective contributors, successful learners, responsible citizens and confident individuals. They are a credit to themselves, their families, their friends, our school and the Levenmouth community.”

Michael Donaldson of Donaldson’s Group, which has supported the Columba 1400 Leadership Academy for over 12 years, was thanked for contributing to the Levenmouth community.