Levenmouth Academy pupil wins photography award

A Levenmouth Academy pupil has been chosen as the winner of a national photography competition for young people.

Isla Thomson won the Young Person’s Choice Award at the Scottish Civic Trust’s My Place Photography Competition, with her beautiful photograph ‘Tranquillity’.

The awards ceremony was held at The Lighthouse, Glasgow. All pupils who entered the competition now have their photographs on display at the Lighthouse.

Isla, an S5 pupil, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won an award with my little cottage photograph. I never imagined at the time I took it, that it would be worthy of an award, so I am over the moon that it has received such recognition.”

The My Place Photography Competition is a Scotland-wide photography project run by the Scottish Civic Trust for young people, aged between four and18.

This year all entries had to include part of a Scottish building. There were entries from 438 young people with prizes for primary and secondary school entrants.

The Academy’s art department said it is “delighted” for Isla.