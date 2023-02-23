Levenmouth pupil's flying high as she prepares for space school in Texas

The United Space School is a once in a lifetime opportunity to spend two weeks living in the United States, working with delegates from over 25 countries on an Aerospace project – Mission to Mars.

With access to subject specialists from NASA and other space organisations, the programme is an intense introduction into life in the Space Industry, where Rhiannon will take part in a mixture of lectures, teamwork and field trips.

The opportunity is funded by the schools STEM partner ORE Catapult who continue to support and encourage Levenmouth Academy pupils. Rhiannon has been actively involved in a variety of STEM activities/projects since joining Levenmouth Academy and has her eyes set on a University Degree in Engineering when leaving school.

Rhiannon will be in Texas this summer as part of the space project