Levenmouth pupils learn about farm life

Hundreds of primary school children from Levenmouth got hands on at a north east Fife farm last week.

265 pupils from Buckhaven, Balcurvie, St Agatha’s, Denbeath, Kennoway and Methilhill took part in a series of activities spread across West Gilston Mains.

The pupils were split into groups and visited the 12 spots over a few hours, learning about machinery, sheep shearing, cereals, vegetables, gamekeeping, wildlife crime, pond dipping, deer management, cattle, forestry and woodland management.

Carole Brunton, project coordinator at Royal Highland Education Trust, said: “The purpose of this is to get kids out into the countryside to learn where their food comes from and what goes on in the countryside.

“A lot of children don’t know where potatoes come from, they don’t vegetables grow in Scotland, where milk comes from.

“We now get schools coming to us in November and December asking us if we are running the events.”

This is the 14th year RHET have run the event at West Gilston Mains, giving pupils the chance to see what is happening in the countryside.

“They are learning here for life,” added Carole. “We want to give them the information so they can make informed choices later in life. We give them the facts, what they do with them is up to them.”

RHET runs around 130 farm visits just in Fife, as well as a similar number of classroom talks.

“It something I’m passionate about,” said Carole. “It’s important kids know what we do.”