Life-saving defibrillator training courses on offer to St Andrews community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Free courses on defibrillator use are being offered to the local community in St Andrews in the coming weeks.

The 90-minute sessions are being offered by St Leonards School and are open to all in the community.

The sessions will cover topics such as CPR, use of a public defibrillator and the recovery position providing people with the opportunity to learn indispensible life saving skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Hirst, commercial enterprise manager at St Leonards, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to engage with members of our local community to offer such crucial life-saving training. I am delighted that the AED courses will raise community awareness and render such knowledge more accessible to all.”

Free sessions on AEDs are being held at St Leonards School in conjunction with Save A Life First Aid. (Pic: submitted)

Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) are important in saving lives in the event of a cardiac arrest. For every minute that passes without defibrillation, a person’s chances of survival from a cardiac arrest decrease by between seven and ten per cent.

St Leonards is collaborating with local organisation Save A Life First Aid to offer free AED courses following nationwide calls for increased AED registation, training and awareness.

The courses will run on Wednesday, June 5 at 7pm; Monday, June 17 at 7pm and Saturday, June 22 at 10am at St Leonards Junior School in St Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions will be delivered by fully trained and certified staff from Save A Life First Aid.

Matt Sutton, lead trainer and assessor from the organisation, said: “As a firefighter, parent, and educator, I feel very strongly about the absolute necessity of life-saving AED training. I am really pushing to get this hands-on training across to our local community to minimise the number of tragedies that may happen.”