Lochgelly High learners make their mark in local workplaces

Harley at Prints Charming in Lochore.

Over 70, S5 pupils from Lochgelly High School have been gaining valuable experience in the world of work this week as part of the school’s Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) programme.

Pupils have spent time at a range of local employers, including Digico, Fife Fabrications, Fife Council, and Loch Leven Lodges, taking on real responsibilities and getting a taste of different career paths.

The feedback from employers has been overwhelmingly positive. Staff at Purvis praised their pupil for being “polite, respectful and enthusiastic,” adding that they were excited to have such a motivated young person on site. Similarly, Team Challenge commented that their pupil had “clearly researched the company beforehand and demonstrated an excellent work ethic throughout the week.”

Pupils have also been reflecting on their experiences through daily diaries, where many have written about the sense of pride they feel in making a real impact in the workplace. Several noted that they wanted to spend additional time at their placements to deepen their understanding of their job roles and learn even more from their mentors.

Aiden at Fife Fabrications

The success of the placements has already led to exciting opportunities for some, with a number of pupils receiving offers of part-time employment as a result of their hard work and positive attitudes.

Miss Abbie from Lochgelly High School commented: “We’re incredibly proud of how our pupils have represented Lochgelly High. They’ve shown Respect, ambition and professionalism – qualities that will serve them well in whatever path they continue on post school”