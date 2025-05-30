Lochgelly High School DYW Success

On Wednesday 28th May Lochgelly High School held a ‘DYW Coffee morning’ which showcased the successes of their Developing the Young workforce Programme. This event was well attended by over 50 Partners such as Fife College, Shell and Fife Fabrications.

During the event the organisations heard from Pauline Abbie, DYW Coordinator who shared key successes such as reaching 100 work experiences. This fantastic achievement demonstrates strong engagement between young people and local employers. This milestone reflects successful collaboration across schools, businesses, and the wider community to provide real-world learning opportunities. These experiences helped students develop essential skills, gain confidence, and better understand their potential career paths and routes and pathways post school.

The organisations also had the opportunity to hear from former pupil Emma, who shared her inspiring journey from school to post-school life. She spoke about the wide range of opportunities she was offered during her time at school, which helped shape her aspirations and build her confidence. Emma is now studying at Perth College and has set her sights on becoming a Home Economics teacher—a goal she is passionately working towards.

The organisations also heard from four senior boys who participated in the DYW Fife Enterprise Project, ‘The Big Bag Challenge.’ In this project, the boys were tasked with selling over 50 bags to generate as much profit as possible. They organised a large fashion show for staff, sold bags on Vinted, and attended a local market. Through their efforts, they successfully raised an impressive £330.

This year Lochgelly High School has ran numerous employability events including work taster events, industry workshops and work place visits. In addition to work experience and events, pupils have actively engaged in a variety of Skills for Work courses, including Customer Service, Employability, and Barista Training. These courses have equipped students with practical abilities such as effective communication, teamwork, time management, and problem-solving—skills vital for success in any workplace.

Lochgelly High School’s continued success with DYW is a testament to the power of partnership between education, industry, and community — ensuring every pupil is prepared to step confidently into the future workforce.