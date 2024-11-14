Lochgelly High School Remembers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the evening of the 11th of November the history ambassadors at Lochgelly Highschool put on an event to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of the Lochgelly war memorial.

This event was a great success with workshops, information stations and speeches by our talented history teams.

The first speech was about Trench conditions highlighting that trenches began as foxholes and developed into large networks, this also featured diagrams of trenches to show what the soldier went through.

Our brave soldiers experienced trench foot, lice, and horrible diseases.

Our Pipe Band welcoming people in

The second speech was on women’s war work by Erynn.

Thousands of men went to take over men’s work when they went to war, such as in munitions factories. It is important to remember the women that also sacrificed for the war effort.

Our third speech was excellent delivered by Sam who spoke about women’s right to vote which was given at the end of WW1 and sparked great changed for the country.

The fourth speech was about life in Britain during the war by Ebony.

Showing the public WW2 artefacts

This highlighted the sacrifices we made at home, DORS laws, blackouts and rationing.

The final speech was by Cailin who spoke about changing to modern society in particular women, telling us great facts about women’s football, white feather and campaign.

This was unpinned by our stalls that showed artefacts from the time and photos of our fallen local soldiers.