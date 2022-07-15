Low-income Fife families urged to apply for school grants

The council has automatically re-awarded grants to over 6,800 pupils, and has written to around 4,300 more families identified as being eligible, to let them know they can now apply for these grants for the 2022-23 financial year.

Councillor Cara Hilton, education spokesperson, said: “Sadly too many children are living in poverty and too many families are finding it increasingly hard to make ends meet as the food, fuel and energy bills rise and the cost of living crisis deepens. If you’re entitled to this help, please make sure you apply. You’ll receive £120 per child in primary school and £150 per child in high school. Don’t forget to apply for this separately if your child automatically gets free school meals because they’re in P1-5.”

Support is available to help low income families meet the costs of school meals and school uniforms.

To find out if you’re entitled to this help and apply online visit www.fife.gov.uk/schoolbenefits. If you need help completing the application form, contact the Benefits & Council Tax Team online at www.fife.gov.uk/contactrevenues or call 03451 55 11 55.

If you don’t already receive Housing Benefit or Council Tax Reduction you will need to provide evidence of your income. To qualify for free school meals and school clothing grant, you must receive one of the following:

• Income Support, Job Seekers Allowance (Income Based),

• Employment and Support Allowance (Income Related),

• Child Tax Credit only with annual income below £17,005,

• Child Tax Credit & Working Tax Credit with annual income below £7,920,

• Support under Part VI of the Immigration & Asylum Act 1999,

• Universal Credit – including those with a take home pay of up to £660 per month,

• Long Term Incapacity Benefit (school clothing grant only),

• Widows Allowance – if not in full time employment (school clothing grant only),

• Child Tax Credit & Working Tax Credit with annual income below £17,005 (school clothing grant only).