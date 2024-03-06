Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graeme Dey MSP met college Principal Jim Metcalfe and apprentices from the new campus build’s main contractors, Balfour Beatty in a visit that marked the start of a week of events and activities across the country to highlight the importance of apprenticeships.

Mr Dey was joined by constituency MSP Shirley-Anne Sommerville, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, at the event.

Mr Dey said: “Apprenticeships are vital for supporting young people into valuable, rewarding careers and helping people upskill, reskill and progress in their chosen careers. They provide life-changing skills that society needs to build a wellbeing economy, supporting our transition to net zero. The Scottish Government’s priority is for high quality apprenticeships that provide sustainable jobs and careers characterised by Fair Work.”

Graeme Dey MSP said that apprenticehips are "vital for supporting young people into valuable, rewarding careers" (Pic: Fife College)

Mr Metcalfe said that apprenticeships are “at the heart” of the college’s ambition to accelerate employment and opportunities.

He said: “Running one of the most substantial Modern Apprenticeship programmes in Scotland, our dedication to developing talent through apprenticeships plays a key role in shaping the skilled workforce needed within the Fife region.

“Combining working and learning, apprenticeships are a great way for individuals to gain the skills and experiences employers are looking for while also earning. For employers, they offer unique opportunities to develop enthusiastic young talent with the exact skills and experience their business requires.

