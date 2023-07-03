More than 34,000 free meals offered by Fife College in bid to make college affordable

Free lunches were introduced by the college earlier this year in response to the cost of living crisis. These lunches were in addition to the long-standing free breakfast offer for students.

NUS Scotland reported in February that more than half of college and university students in Scotland were skipping meals to save money.

Vicki Anton, head of student experience at Fife College, said: “We firmly believe that every student deserves an equal opportunity to succeed, regardless of their financial circumstances. Our support measures, including the provision of free meals and loaned devices, have had a profoundly positive impact on our students, helping them focus on their studies without worrying about their basic needs. We will remain committed to helping our students during the cost-of-living crisis, reassuring them that the college will continue to offer them the support they need to succeed in their studies.”

Fife College students have benefitted from more than 34,000 free meals (Pic: Submitted)