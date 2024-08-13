Mothballed Fife school closure decision gets Scottish Government verdict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife Council has “fulfilled its obligations” and has got the go-ahead to close mothballed Milton of Balgonie Primary School by the end of the month.

It made the decision to call time on the empty building in June. The small, rural school has been temporarily shuttered since 2021 after roll numbers fell from 45 pupils in 2003 to zero in 2019. The circumstances and roll numbers haven’t changed since then, so councillors decided it was time to formally close it.

However, it had to be reviewed and formalised by the Scottish Government. After a couple months deliberation, it has announced that the closure will go forward uncontested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Having reviewed the documents provided by Fife Council and considered all relevant representations made, Ministers consider that Fife Council has fulfilled its obligations,” a letter from Holyrood to Fife’s Director of Education stated. “Fife Council may now implement its decision to close Milton of Balgonie Primary School in line with the timescales set out in its proposal paper.”

Milton of Balgonie Primary School is currently 'mothballed' having had no pupils since 2019.

The statement continued: “Fife Council should continue to work with affected parents to reduce the likelihood of siblings attending different schools.”

With the Scottish Government’s seal of approval, Fife Council can begin looking in earnest at “alternative uses” for the building.

Shelagh McLean, Fife’s head of education and children’s services, previously told the Cabinet committee that keeping it within education will “ensure that should the number of primary aged pupils within the area increase to a level that may require provision of an additional primary school in the future, it may be done at the least cost to the council”.