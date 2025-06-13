Munro Magic: Denend kids conquer the climb
The journey was more than just a physical feat; it was a powerful demonstration of resilience, encouragement, and community spirit. The climb tested both stamina and confidence, and the pupils rose to the challenge with determination and enthusiasm.
This unforgettable experience was made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of local company Pro-Duct, whose support helped cover essential resources and transport costs. Their contribution ensured the pupils could take part in this enriching experience, deepening their connection with Scotland’s natural landscape while building lasting memories.
Mrs. Segar, who completed the climb alongside the pupils, said:
“I could not be prouder of our young people. They supported one another every step of the way and showed incredible perseverance. This has been a true highlight of our school year.”
The school community extends heartfelt thanks to Pro-Duct for their backing and to everyone who helped make this challenge a reality. With one Munro under their belts, who knows what mountains these young explorers will tackle next?