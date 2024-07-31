Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young people struggling to land a traditional weekend job are turning to new platforms 💻

There are concerns opportunities for teens to gain financial independence and employability skills are declining.

An online platform helping 13 to 24-year-olds utilise their skills has signed up nearly 150 thousand users.

Young people are now earning money from social media, photography, tutoring and more.

Many teens yearn for financial freedom, and some are finding it by embracing the online gig economy and monetising their skills - rather than traditional part-time jobs.

Research has found that the number of young Britons working Saturday jobs had almost halved between 2000 and 2020, with the Guardian reporting that only 25% of teens were working a traditional part time job. Although the reasoning behind not having a part time job for some young people is that they would rather focus on their studies or extracurriculars, for others being jobless is not for want of trying - with teens who have limited time available around classes reporting they find it hard to land one. Some also say they are finding themselves competing with adults, who are able to work more hours.

As a teen, South London-based Daniel Sikpi, now 18, told us that he had been one of those struggling to find a part time job. “There’s a split somewhere. People who find it... a bit difficult, but they do end up with part time jobs. But then there are some people who try to find [one], and they just can’t get in.”

His opportunity to become more financially independent ended up coming via an online platform that specifically caters to 13 to 24-year-olds. Award-winning UK start-up MyPocketSkill aims to helping young people dial into the gig economy and side-hustle culture safely, letting them earn, save and learn about money using their own skills.

Daniel Sikpi has been able to turn his hobby into a lucrative gig (Photo: Jack Abela/National World)

Daniel had first become interested in photography in 2019, just before lockdown. “When lockdown came, I saw an opportunity to teach myself. Between then and now, I’ve had the opportunity to grow that skill,” he continued.

He started off taking pictures on his phone, but towards the end of 2020 he was able to convince his dad to get him a camera. Then he saw an ad for MyPocketSkill. “It was an Instagram story ad, and I saw that I could offer photography services. I signed up immediately,” he said. “I had the skill, I couldn’t get a part time job, I just saw an opportunity and I took it.”

Daniel said it had exposed him to forms of photography he would never have had the opportunity to try otherwise, including weddings. He’s since been able to earn more than £3,000 for his work. “I’m generally saving for more photography equipment,” he said, “[and] I’m just saving in general - just to have savings.”

The recent sixth-form college graduate said before this, he had never considered a future in full time photography. “But over time, as I’ve been able to monetise photography, I am considering it as an option in terms of a full time career.”

Daniel is not the only young person MyPocketSkill has been able to help, from a 16-year-old in Essex who was able to teach music to save up for her own driving lessons, to a 17-year-old from Wales who was able to capitalise on his social media skills - who is now working on exciting climate-tech projects with a London start-up.

The company says opportunities for teenagers to gain financial independence and employability skills seem to be declining. But with almost 150 thousand users now signed up to the service - and young people being paid for everything from tutoring, to content creation, to babysitting - it’s evident that plenty of them are seeking out these skills.

“In addition to developing their employability skills, young people on MyPocketSkill learn about all things money with the help of our e-wallet, savings goals functionality and age-appropriate financial nudges,” the company says. “The big picture is that MyPocketSkill is on a mission to financially empower [one million] young people in the next three years. Our vision is a society where all people, regardless of age, feel empowered to take control of their financial futures.”