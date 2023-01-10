The Mercat Shopping Centre will display the ‘Lifting the Lid’ exhibition from June to September this year.

It tells the story of Scotland’s food and drink over the last 400 years. The exhibition will visit Midlothian’s libraries and Falkirk Library before coming to the Lang Toun.

Amina Shah, national librarian, said: “The touring displays are an excellent way for us to connect with communities and bring the national collections to life through local connections.

Kirkcaldy will host the display in the Mercat Shopping Centre between June and September (Pic: Neil Hanna Photography)

“The displays are formed around parts of the collections everyone can relate to, be that a map, a film, a dish or a photograph. We hope these displays will resonate with people throughout the country, and evoke memories of significant events in their lives.”

Three other exhibitions will tour Scotland at the same time. Displays on Scotland’s history of maps, Scotland’s impact on cinema and a brand-new display based on the Mackinnon photography collection are also touring.

The exhibitions are designed as a way to “forge new relationships with local communities” and exhibition hosts are encouraged to display their own collections alongside the National Library's.