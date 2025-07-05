Nepalese twins forge path to global success after St Andrews University graduation

Identical twins from Nepal have celebrated earning their Master’s degrees in International Business from the University of St Andrews.

Bidhit and Bibhas Raj Pandey, raised in Kathmandu, were both accepted into a prestigious leadership programme at a leading multinational investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway, and are now forging a shared path toward global success.

Last year, the twins had to postpone their graduation ceremony due to their work commitments, which prevented their family from travelling to Scotland. This week, they finally got the chance to mark the occasion in person.

Reflecting on his time at St Andrews, Bidhit (28) said: “We thought we had a good grasp on life, learning, and ambitions; then we came to Scotland. What made our time in St Andrews unforgettable wasn’t just the place, it was the people. Our classmates came from all over the world, each bringing bold ideas, diverse perspectives, and a level of brilliance that constantly inspired us. They weren’t just sharp – they were generous with their knowledge, and that made all the difference.”

Bidhit and Bibhas Raj Pandey at their graduation from St Andrews University (Pic: Submitted)

On choosing St Andrews, Bibhas said: “It was instinctively clear that St Andrews - with its serene countryside, rich heritage and intimate academic environment – offered the ideal setting to step back and deepen our personal and professional clarity.”

Their time at St Andrews also became a springboard for entrepreneurial ambition.

Bidhit added: “St Andrews also helped shape our future. We finished third in the Santander Start-Up Challenge, which gave our project a massive boost. The idea of turning waste into renewable energy is something Bibhas and I are deeply passionate about. The experiences at St Andrews also inspired us to expand our business into real estate and artificial intelligence. And the support we received here showed us that we’re not alone in wanting to make a real, lasting change.”

The twins have taken on leadership roles as directors in their family business, DoorWay International, with Bidhit leading the company’s business development and green energy ventures, and Bibhas focusing on infrastructure and operations. These positions were earned through prior industry experience, and notable professional accomplishments.

Doorway International, is a Nepal based company committed to shaping a modern and connected future.