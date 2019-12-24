New career ahead for Kirkcaldy’s Abbie thanks to college bursary

A former Kirkcaldy construction worker is among a group of mature students winning ‘Change Your Path’ bursaries.

Up to 20 bursaries were offered to new students, aged 25 and over, starting an HNC, HND or degree course at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in September.

Students studying subjects ranging from Countryside and Environmental Management to Garden and Greenspace Design, were awarded a bursary of up to £1000. The students have received half the money for Christmas, and will get the remainder at Easter.

Among the lucky students is Abbie Steenson (26), who spent five years building up a career in the construction industry, starting as a manual labourer and progressing to management level.

However, after years of commuting to Edinburgh and working alternate weekends, Abbie decided something had to change. She said: “My job was bringing me very little personal reward. I felt that I owed it to myself to do something that made me happy.”

With the help of the bursary, she was able to enrol on the HNC Animal Care course at SRUC Elmwood.

“I feel a lot happier as a person since taking this step. I have more energy and have a much more positive outlook. My schedule is different every day, it’s no longer mundane. I am excited about the future and where this course will take me.”