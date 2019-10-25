New degree route as Fife College links up with Open University

The Open University and Fife College have teamed up to help local students get their degree without leaving the area.

The new partnership means that college students who have completed an HND in social sciences will be able to transfer that credit to the OU and complete an honours degree in just one year.

Twelve students will study through the new pathway in its first year with many more expected to participate in the future.

Theys will be supported through their OU study by an existing college lecturer.

Steve McGeever, partnerships manager at the OU in Scotland, said: “This gives students another route into university, one which is flexible and allows them to balance study with work and family commitments, building on our joint commitment to making higher education accessible to all.”

The move was also welcomed b y Fife College.

Iain Hawker, assistant principal quality and academic partnerships, said: “The launch this academic session of the BA (Hons) Social Sciences degree in our Kirkcaldy campus builds on a positive and long-standing partnership with the Open University.”

Students on the course are enthusiastic about progressing on to the OU following completion of their HND.

Shannon Reekie said: “I chose the Open University as it allowed me to study in a flexible way.

“As a carer for a family member, it can be difficult to leave the house, especially on the days when I am needed to help at home. Studying at Fife College gives me the chance to work around this.

“I have really enjoyed the wide range of study material the university offers, as this allows for various study techniques. The materials provided are engaging and interesting which is making the degree exciting to study.”