New groups to support youngsters at Kirkcaldy community hub

The Linton Lane Community Centre in Kirkcaldy’s Templehall has launched two new groups for the benefit of local youngsters.

With funding support from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust Scotland, it has started up the Healthy Homework Hub – providing a safe and supportive environment for children to do their homework, take part in sports and fitness activities and prepare and share a healthy meal.

The Meeple and Dice Club

The group, which runs every Wednesday, is supported by tutors and volunteers, with IT equipment donated by Newcraigs Church.

Every second Wednesday, running alongside the Homework Hub is the Meeple & Dice club, a table-top gaming club for children over eight, where youngsters with additional support needs are also very welcome.

Mandy Henderson, centre development manager, said: ”Along with Valley Primary School, we identified a need for an after-school space where children could be supervised and supported while catching up on homework.

“Children benefit in many ways from being welcomed into a quiet environment with access to IT equipment and tutor support and can learn with and from their friends.

“They can also relax with some healthy activities and enjoy a shared meal which they can help prepare, teaching them more valuable skills.

“We feel the Homework Hub is offering real support for children and families.

“The Meeple & Dice club is a new idea, which encourages kids to come along and try some awesome table-top games. They can work together as a team, be a superhero, become a detective, tackle some zombies – we have it all.

“Children with additional support needs are also very welcome and can benefit from this type of gaming.”