New play park to be built at Fife school

Fife Council has agreed to fund a new play park in Fife.

It will be in the Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School.

Teachers, parents and children in Wemyss all raised concerns that there were very few places to play in the village.

The school playground was just a tarmac surface, and children raised concerns over lack of green space and play activities.

The parent and teacher group at the school came up with a range of ideas to improve the space. Through discussions with pupils, the first phase of work will focus on creating a green space.

The school has raised £3000, and councillors agreed at Levenmouth area committee agreed to contribute £10,000 to bring in equipment.

Councillor Ryan Smart said he was excited to see it, saying: “I remember this being spoken about in its infancy. When you look at the area there is potential there. It will also help create a space for outdoor learning which will be a huge benefit.”

Councillor Ken Caldwell, convener of the committee added: “This is a strong local project which has been supported by local people and children. It’s part of the local improvements to play and amenity space which is a key priority for the area.”