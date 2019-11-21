New scheme launches to help Fife parents

Busy Fife families can keep the kids entertained thanks to the Scottish Government’s latest Parent Club campaign,

Easy as 1-2-3 provides simple tips and ideas involving reading, writing and counting, which can be incorporated into every day life, helping with some of the most challenging times – after school, shopping, managing downtime andregulating screen time.

Pics: Ian Georgeson

As part of their Parent Club campaign, the Scottish Government has also introduced a Scavenger Hunt activity for primary school pupils in all libraries in Fife.

Aimed to get more parents and children doing activities togther, it gives parents a free activity to share with their children.

With large visible foot vinyl floor prints leading the way, there will be a number of fun interactive activities and challenges that kids and their parents will be able to follow that will encourage and develop children’s reading, writing and counting skills.

Launching the campaign, Maree Todd MSP, Minister for Children and Young People, said; “As we know, parenting can be a rollercoaster, and there are some times of the day which are specifically more challenging. By keeping kids busy, happy and entertained through activities involving reading, writing and counting, parents can find that their day is easier and more fun for everyone.

“There’s no instruction manual for being a parent, but the Parent Club website offers simple tips from other parents that can make the day as easy as 1-2-3 while also having a positive impact on their children’s learning and development.”

Coinciding with Book Week Scotland, all Primary 1-3 pupils across Scotland will be gifted a fun activity bag including picture books, educational toys, counting games and other learning resources as part of the Bookbug and Read, Write, Count programmes which are run by Scottish Book Trust.

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust said: “The bags allow children to bring the joy of reading, writing and counting into the home, and they also encourage activities for all the family to do together which can help strengthen language and numeracy skills.”