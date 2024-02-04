Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife College students Camryn Provan and Megan Simpson were delighted to have been chosen from dozens of entries to benefit from the George Lauder Bursary which offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study and live in the USA for the summer.

The awards, offered through Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, are generously funded by the family of George Lauder and the Saint Andrew’s Society of the State of New York, which will fully support both students’ stays including food, travel, and accommodation

This year’s scholarship award, which will give Camryn and Megan a head start in their future studies and career, was given the seal of approval from the Great-Great-Grandson of George Lauder, William Garner, at the College recently. William and his family, who live in Virginia and also Washington DC, regularly visit the College to award the scholarship.

Camryn Provan and Megan Simpson have earned the opportunity of a lifetime (Pic: Fife College)

Mr Garner said: “It has been lovely to meet Camryn and Megan, both of whom are especially deserving winners of this year’s George Lauder Bursary awards. I’m sure they will benefit greatly from their trip to the USA later this year."

Former Fife College student, Camryn is now studying Fashion Branding and Promotion at Heriot-Watt University, she said: “New York has always been my dream destination as a fashion student. However, studying and living there was something I thought to be unachievable until I was awarded the George Lauder Bursary.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am for this opportunity, and I firmly believe that the experience and opportunities I will gain during my stay will not only significantly impact my education, but my personal growth too.”

Megan, a current Fife College student, is pursuing a BA Degree in Learning Difficulties and Disabilities.

College staff say, having been care-experienced herself, Megan has shown incredible self-reliance from an early age and developed amazing self-management skills.