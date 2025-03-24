North East Fife MSP fears for future of SRUC's Elmwood campus

A North East Fife MSP has warned that the SRUC’s Elmwood site would “inevitably close” without its animal care unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SRUC announced in late February that it planned to close the animal care unit and cease the course at its campus in Cupar at the end of this academic year. A consultation on the proposal is expected to close this week.

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie has now written to Linda Hanna, chair of SRUC’s board, with an appeal to save the unit saying that without the animal care course, which accounts for approximately half the student roll at the Cupar site, the “inevitable consequence” would be the closure of Elmwood entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that he had identified an alternative site for the course near Cupar and asked to meet with the chair to discuss the issue.

The SRUC is making changes to its operations at Elmwood College (Pic: Submitted)

The local MSP has also written to the Further Education Minister Graeme Day to raise his concerns about Elmwood’s future and to ask for a meeting with him and a delegation of students.

Mr Rennie said: “Animal care accounts for almost half of all student numbers and if remaining numbers fall to just over 100 I do not believe a presence in Cupar will be sustainable.

"To thrive the campus needs a critical mass of students to justify local leadership and facilities support which will not be possible with such small numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Elmwood campus has declined as a result of a lack of commitment from SRUC’s leadership. A lack of investment has seen the loss of the farm and student accommodation, the attempted sale of the golf course, the partial closure of the building and now the proposed closure of the whole building.

"I have worked in good faith with the principal for several years during which he made repeated commitments to me that SRUC would remain in Cupar. It is therefore bitterly disappointing that the campus is on the verge of closure.

"Last year when a commitment was given that the animal care unit would remain there was no indication that it would close the following year.

"In fact, there was discussion about the use of temporary accommodation, alternative sites and a commitment to the retention of animals onsite. Staff and students now feel misled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am seeking a meeting with the chair of SRUC’s board to discuss an alternative site for the animal care course near Cupar. This would maintain the provision in North East Fife and prevent hundreds of young people losing this important and popular course.”

A spokesperson for SRUC said: “We have been consulting with a number of colleagues at Elmwood on a proposal only to close the main building, and to deliver all other current courses, with the sole exception of Animal Care, from Elmwood House, our Horticulture buildings at the campus and through remote and partnership learning.

"As Mr Rennie correctly states, SRUC is committed to retaining a presence in Cupar – this situation has not changed and our proposals have been made to ensure a sustainable campus model that is fit for purpose. SRUC’s physical presence in Fife through Elmwood campus remains an important part of our place-based strategy.”