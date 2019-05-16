Old and young unite in Fife history project

There was great excitement as pupils from Kinghorn Primary welcomed some visitors to the school last Friday.

The visitors were some of the more senior members of the Kinghorn community who were there to be interviewed by the P6 pupils in an inter-generational oral history project funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Pupils bury the time capsule

This was the first time the two sides had met in a ‘getting to know you’ session, organised by Kinghorn Historical Society.

You may also be interested in:

Former Fife MP quits Labour Party

Fife nursery worker removed from register

Fife bride sheds eight stones for wedding day

The object of the project is to log some of the social history of the town – the type of stories that never get written down – for future generations.

By speaking to the residents about their experiences the pupils will also get an insight into Kinghorn in times gone by.

The interviews will take place over the next two weeks with 27 pupils and 13 members of the community involved.

Kinghorn Historical Society says it is delighted to be working in co-operation with the school on this project.

“This is the second round of interviews to be carried out in co-operation between Kinghorn Primary School and Kinghorn Historical Society,” explained Ginny Reid, secretary of the group.

“The first round took place in October 2017 with a class of primary 7 pupils and these proved a great success, providing a wealth of interesting stories about Kinghorn.”

The oral history is part of a three-year heritage project being carried out by The Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Historical Society funded by a generous grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The project also includes research on the history of the Royal Burgh of Kinghorn, three exhibitions showcasing that research and the setting up of a heritage trail around the town.

Ginny added: “At the end of the project the interviews are to be transcribed and lodged in Fife Archives. Hopefully, there will also be enough stories to publish a book of extracts from all the interviews.

“It’s a great thing for both the pupils and the residents.”

The Kinghorn Kids group at the school has also been involved in putting together a time capsule which has been buried at the new Lovell Homes development at Kinghorn Loch.

The nursery and each class selected three elements representing their learning, with objects including artwork, a school tie, stories, school values and a copy of the Kinghorn Chronicle newspaper, as well as Jenga pieces with the pupils’ fingerprints on them.

The site of the time capsule will be marked with a plaque.