Oor Rabbie visits Burntisland Primary School

Pupils at Burntisland Primary enjoyed having a very special Scottish visitor to the school recently.

They welcomed Kirkcaldy artist Susan McGill’s sculpture ‘Oor Rabbie, The Bard and The Bucket’ to the school for a week-long visit at the end of January.

His visit, arranged by Anna Briggs, tied in with the birthday of Robert Burns.

Julie Anderson, headteacher, said: “Having Oor Rabbie in school allowed the children a very close look at the fabulous detail on this very special Oor Wullie, which was created for the Bucket Trail in 2016.

“This fantastic ‘Wullie’ brings together two Scottish icons, Oor Wullie and Robert Burns.”

She continued: “One of the P3 Burntisland pupils, Arran Haig, was particularly enthusiastic about The BucketTrail and seeing his passion, enthusiasm and excitement whilst talking about last year’s Bucket Trail, I thought it would be amazing to explore the possibility of having him visit once more.

“Arran was too young to remember his last visit!”

She said it was even more special as Susan McGill (and her family) were all former pupils of Burntisland Primary, when she was then Susan Briggs.

There have been very close connections between the Briggs family and school over the last few years with Susan’s niece, Alex, attending the school and winning one of the prestigious primary 7 awards the first year the new school

was open.

She added there were also great learning opportunities through having Oor Rabbie in school with learning around Scottish poetry and literacy, Robert Burns and Oor Wullie.