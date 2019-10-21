Over 19,000 young Fifers benefit from Active Schools programme

The Active Schools programme continues to have a positive impact on children’s physical activity levels, according to the latest figures.

The programme seeks to create more opportunities for young people to take part in sport and physical activity across the country with 7.3 million visits made to activites across Scotland in 2018/19 – an increase of 0.4 per cent on the previous year.

In Fife, youngsters made 487,642 visits to sessions during the last academic year.

During this time a total of 19,628 children and young people took part in Active Schools sessions in the Kingdom where they were given access to an extensive range of activities.

The number of people delivering sessions across the country has also increased, with 86 per cent of the 1190 deliverers in Fife volunteers.

Mel Young, chairman of sportscotland, said: “It is fantastic to see that Active Schools continues to grow year on year with more opportunities delivered and another increase in the number of people participating.

“Our mission is to help the people of Scotland get the most out of the sporting system at every level and Active Schools has a crucial role to play in engaging young people in sport and physical activity.”

Councillor Fay Sinclair, convener of Fife Council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “I’m very pleased to see that Fife has once again delivered so many sessions. Our network of volunteers is especially important in helping us to do this and I’d like to thank them for the tremendous efforts they put in every week to help people become and stay physically active.

“These Active Schools sessions contribute towards thriving local communities and are helping us to make a fairer Fife by increasing the number of people taking part in sport and physical activity.”