Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parents of pupils at the Rosslyn School in Viewforth High School’s Windmill Campus have expressed concerns about the availability of disabled parking spaces at the school, with those in possession of blue badges often struggling to find a space. One concerned parent said that they believe both the school and Fife Council are failing to react.

They said: “There are parents from Rosslyn School parking in disabled bays without badges. That is what fires people up and nothing is doing nothing about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lack of available spaces means pupils who would generally be able to park in the disabled spaces are having to walk from further afield when being dropped off or picked up from school, despite arriving early. The parent said that the issue does not just lie with other parents. They pointed the finger at staff from the school and Fife Council, which has an office in the building, along with taxi drivers.

Parents said that the disabled parking spaces are being used by those without blue badges (Pic: Google Maps)

They continued: “My son has to fight for a blue badge every year when it comes to renewal because he's not on the high rate for mobility. But he gets it, he's entitled to a badge for his safety. I see people like people abusing the system and that's just not fair. There are parents up there who have a genuine need to get parked, but they can't because of people like that.”

The parent said that they have previously contacted the school and Fife Council via email but has not had a satisfactory response from either party.

They said: “I sent emails but they kept saying it was a school issue. I’m sick to the back teeth with it because something has got to be done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad