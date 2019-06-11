Parkhill pupils knit blanket for homeless charity

Pupils at a Leven primary school have knitted a blanket and donated it to a charity, after learning about homelessness.

P6 and P7 pupils at Parkhill PS knitted squares for the blanket, which was then put together by teacher Maureen Young and daughter Laura Jonsen.

It was then donated to Blankets for the Homeless-East Fife.

Head teacher Susan Harper said: “They have definitely developed their knitting skills.

“More importantly, the time spent together to create the blanket has benefitted their social skills.”

Ms Harper added: “Pupils have learned about collaborating to create something worthwhile.”