Parkhill wins the Rotary Club of Leven's Primary School Quiz

The 2022 quiz, held in Scoonie Church Hall, saw eight schools taking part, answering 10 rounds of questions on subjects including Maths, Science, Sport and General Knowledge. After a closely fought contest, the winners were Parkhill (56 points), with Mountfleurie (51 points) in second and Balcurvie (49 points) third.
1. Rotary Club of Leven Primary School Quiz
Mountfleurie Primary School team, who finished runners-up in the quiz.
Photo: Andrew Beveridge
2. Rotary Club of Leven Primary School Quiz
The Balcurvie Primary team, who ended the evening in third place.
Photo: Andrew Beveridge
3. Rotary Club of Leven Primary School Quiz
Aberhill Primary School.
Photo: Andrew Beveridge
4. Rotary Club of Leven Primary School Quiz
Methilhill Primary School.
Photo: Andrew Beveridge