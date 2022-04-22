Leven Rotary President Morag Dawson, with the Parkhill team, left to right, Zander Hodgson,Lexie Cowan, Lewis Russell, and Ellie Docherty,. Not present for the photograph was was team reserve Freya Cowie.

Parkhill wins the Rotary Club of Leven's Primary School Quiz

Rotary Club of Leven’s Primary School Quiz

By Kevin McRoberts
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:08 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:10 pm

The 2022 quiz, held in Scoonie Church Hall, saw eight schools taking part, answering 10 rounds of questions on subjects including Maths, Science, Sport and General Knowledge. After a closely fought contest, the winners were Parkhill (56 points), with Mountfleurie (51 points) in second and Balcurvie (49 points) third.

1. Rotary Club of Leven Primary School Quiz

Mountfleurie Primary School team, who finished runners-up in the quiz.

Photo: Andrew Beveridge

Photo Sales

2. Rotary Club of Leven Primary School Quiz

The Balcurvie Primary team, who ended the evening in third place.

Photo: Andrew Beveridge

Photo Sales

3. Rotary Club of Leven Primary School Quiz

Aberhill Primary School.

Photo: Andrew Beveridge

Photo Sales

4. Rotary Club of Leven Primary School Quiz

Methilhill Primary School.

Photo: Andrew Beveridge

Photo Sales
Rotary ClubScienceSport
Next Page
Page 1 of 2