Peace pole unveiled in Strathmiglo

Children at a north east Fife primary school have unveiled a new peace pole.

The wooden monument has been placed on green space opposite Strathmiglo PS, after being donated by local resident, Patrick Higgins.

He won a competition for a peace pole and felt the school would be the “obvious” location, describing it as “central to the community”.

A ceremony was held earlier this month, during which some of the pupils spoke about peace and read poems, before the peace pole was unveiled.

Head teacher Angela McArdle said: “We told the children and it went from there. We looked at flags of the world, spoke about peace, what inner-peace was. They made all the flags and some art work. The children have been really interested.”