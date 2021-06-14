Pictures: Inside Fife's newest school

The new Madras College in St Andrews is due to to be handed over to Fife Council in July, before pupils start the new school year in August.

Cllr Brian Thomson, who provided the pictures, said: “Having been closely involved in the efforts to deliver a new build single-site school for nearly ten years - firstly as a campaigner then a councillor - it was great to have the opportunity to see around the grounds and the interior of the new building.

"With its flexible social areas, light and spacious corridors, state-of-the-art classrooms, performance space and sports facilities, high quality hard and soft landscaping, and views northwards towards the North Sea, the new school is simply stunning.

"Fife Council's project team, the design team and the contractor, BAM, deserve huge credit for what they've achieved, and I'm sure that pupils, staff and users of the community use facilities will be hugely impressed with the new school building."

Madras The front of the new Madras. Photo: Brian Thomson

Madras One of the main halls. Photo: Brian Thomson

Madras The library. Photo: Brian Thomson

Madras One of the school halls. Photo: Brian Thomson