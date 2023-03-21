A survey was conducted throughout the programme by young people, park visitors and employability stakeholders. Ninety-seven per cent of survey respondents said they would be in favour of Craigtoun Country Park opening a training and educational centre for young people to learn new skills such as catering, hospitality, events planning, horticulture and gardening.

The pilot programme held on Tuesdays for seven young people offered an additional opportunity to school. It helped the participants gain practical life skills including safe cooking, seen significant growth in confidence and an ability to confidently speak in a group as well as improvement in their mental health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All participants benefited significantly from the pilot and would like to see it continue. Prior to participating, they found thinking about the future stressful and now see positives and have identified skills and strengths.

The ten-week pilot has been hailed a great success

When asked if North East Fife has good support and opportunities for young people of all abilities to enter into employment, further education or training, 48% said no. When asked if North East Fife has adequate support and opportunities for young people of all abilities who don’t know what they want to do 37% said no.

Given the funding, the programme can continue to run within Craigtoun Country Park estate and open further skillset opportunities such as rural skills and estate management. When the participants were asked whether they would rather take part in the programme in a college or community centre they said no. They like the peace and quiet at the park, enjoy being in the cafe and kitchen and one would like to learn more about gardening and different types of birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research highlighted the lack of and need for improved transport links throughout North East Fife. Over 50% of respondents want to stay in North East Fife to work and study but find transport is a barrier with the average respondent willing to travel 40 minutes to and from a workplace or further education.

Parents have seen improvement with their children who have participated in the pilot. One parent noticed an improvement in her son's mental health and wellbeing. Another sees immense improvement in their daughters confidence and self esteem.

A spokesperson said: “Craigtoun Country Park was called a jewel in the crown of Fife by a local councillor and we have the space to provide a permanent programme for students which can and likely will lead to much needed employment in Fife. The park is under utilised two-thirds of the year, we’d love to see that improve by creating more experience for young people within the grounds.”