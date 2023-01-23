Pitlessie playpark upgrade is all set to start

The work was required to remove old equipment which had become unsafe, and to provide some facilities which offered greater accessibility for those with mobility issues.

John Lamond, Chair of Cults Community Council, said: “We are delighted to see the start of work in our park to replace the outdated equipment. It has been a long processfor us to raise the funds but we are excited to know that the end is in sight!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land for the park was donated to the community by local farming family, The Smiths, to ensure that a communal green space was available for all in perpetuity. The upgrade to the play equipment is planned to be the first stage of a wider re-development of the park area, with the hope that further funding can be raised which will allow for new paths, seating and landscaping to be installed.

The local children are looking forward with anticipation to the finish date.

Mr Lamond continued: “The support we have received from residents and local businesses in raising this money has been fantastic .”