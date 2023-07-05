Permission is being sought to build a new trim trail in the grounds of Kirkcaldy West Primary School (Google Maps)

Fife’s Education Services wants to create the new agility trail at Kirkcaldy West Primary School on the town’s Milton Road. The application for the equipment and installation was made at the start of June. Planning officers are still considering it.

Details for the new playground are scarce, but the plans include a balance beam, parallel wires, floating steps and a stepping log column in addition to green and black rubber surface for play.

Kirkcaldy West Primary school is over 100 years old, and the single storey stone building is listed. It also sits within the town’s conservation area.

“The school is situated within a built-up, well-established residential area of Kirkcaldy and in common with other establishments of this age, has no playing fields or grass areas available,” information from Fife Council states. There are approximately 500 children on the school register that would benefit from the new playground equipment, according to the council’s website.